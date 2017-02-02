Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo relish Super Bowl trip with New England Patriots

Former Cleveland Browns Jabaal Sheard (pictured) and Barkevious Mingo relish in their Super Bowl trip with the New England Patriots. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

Since being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2011 and 2013 NFL drafts respectively, defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard and linebacker Barkevious Mingo knew nothing but losses, that is until they joined the New England Patriots.

Sheard signed with the Patriots as a free agent in the 2015 offseason and Mingo was sent to them in a trade before the start of the 2016 season, and they have been rewarded for their hard work in the form of an appearance in Super Bowl LI, where New England will do battle with the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday.

“It’s amazing to be here, man, just amazing,” Sheard said on Opening Night. “I don’t think I’ve taken it all in yet. I’m still in shock that I’m here and am looking forward to the game.”

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Mingo registered just 99 total tackles and seven sacks over three years with the Browns.

Over his 46 games with the Browns, including just 16 starts, Mingo made 68 solo tackles and 31 assists, and had one interception, which he returned for seven yards in an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in October of 2015. Additionally, Mingo recovered one fumble during his second NFL season.

Mingo added, “It’s a great swing. I’m just looking forward to being able to play in this game. I’m just ready to go.”

Sheard spent the first four years of his professional career with the Browns after the team chose him with a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the same year they selected defensive tackle Phil Taylor with a first-round choice in an effort to improve their defense, and his addition paid immediate dividends.

Sheard led the Browns in sacks each of his first three seasons, including 8.5 as a rookie, which was one of the best single-season totals by a first-year player in team history. Sheard followed it up with seven sacks for 51 lost yards in 2012, but when he was switched to outside linebacker in 2013, his production dropped slightly.

In four years with the Browns, Sheard totaled 190 tackles, including 122 solo stops, 23 sacks, 12 passes defended and seven forced fumbles.

“That was a different place, Sheard said. "I would have been home. January 1, I would have been home chilling, starting my offseason, so to be here a whole month later is pretty awesome.”

Although Sheard is in the Super Bowl, the road has not always been smooth with the Patriots.

Early this year, Sheard was left at home when the Patriots flew across the country to play the San Francisco 49ers. However, since that time, Sheard has registered 15 tackles with 1.5 sacks in the regular season, and another five stops in two playoff wins.

“It focused me in a little bit,” Sheard said. “Just helped me understand what Coach wanted. Happy we moved past it and getting out here and at the Super Bowl.

“I’m definitely well past that. I haven’t even thought about that, honestly. I remember how it felt that week, but being here now, I mean, I’m just happy to be here and enjoy this environment.”

