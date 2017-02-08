Julian Edelman: New England Patriots never lost focus

Wide receiver Julian Edelman says despite a 25-point deficit, the New England Patriots never lost focus against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

Teams under the direction of Coach Bill Belichick have been known for following “The Patriot Way,” and that focus has paid dividends on the National Football League’s greatest stage, the Super Bowl, on five occasions.



And that proved to be especially true on Sunday night.



Quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots were down by 25 points, but certainly not out, as they fought their way to a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.



“If you don’t turn the ball over, you’re going to have a better chance to have opportunities to win the game,” Edelman said. “That’s what we were thinking. ‘Hey, let’s play one play at a time.’ We did that, and it just tells you how mentally tough this team is.



“We were down 25 points. It’s a microcosm of this season. We go through some adversity and we stick together. We were mentally tough, keep on pulling and keep on moving. We were able to finish on top at the end.”



With the Patriots trailing by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, Brady completed 16 of his 21 throws for 196 yards and one touchdown in the final 15 minutes of regulation. In the extra session, Brady completed five of his six throws for 50 yards.



The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to come back from a 19-plus point deficit to win in the postseason. Prior to Super Bowl LI, the first to go to overtime, teams with such leads were 93-0.



“I never thought it was over,” Edelman said. “Unfortunately, when I was in college, I played in a lot of those types of games. We just had to keep fighting. There’s something we say around here, 'You've got to believe.' That’s what we kept on saying.”



Brady came into his 17th professional season having completed 4,953 of his 7,792 pass attempts for 58,028 yards and 428 touchdowns against 150 interceptions, and rushed for another 17 scores.



Despite missing the first four games of the 2016 season because of an NFL-mandated suspension, Brady had another banner year.



Brady completed 291 of his 432 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns against only two interceptions during the regular season. Then, in three playoff games, Brady completed 93 passes for 1,137 yards and seven touchdowns.



“I’m so proud of him, just the way he handles everything,” Edelman said. “It’s just something to look up to. What he had to deal with this season and what he’s dealing with personally, he’s just a class act. A lot of people hate on him, but that’s just because he’s at the top always.



“If you really get to know him, he’s a family man and loves his job. He loves football and putting in the work. I’m blessed to get to play with a guy like that and learn from a guy like that.”

