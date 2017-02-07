Julian Edelman on 'Tonight Show' says Super Bowl catch was mostly luck

(Photo: 'Tonight Show' / NBC)

NEW YORK CITY -- Some have called it the greatest catch in Super Bowl history.

Julian Edelman, a Kent State University alum, skyrocketed to stardom Sunday for his incredible 4th quarter catch.

“I would say it was probably like 70 percent luck,” Edelman said during his guest appearance alongside New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When it comes to his next career move, Fallon dished out a hilarious suggestion to Edelman.

“You are famous. You are history, man. You’re in the history books. You don’t ever have to even play football ever again if you don’t want to. I have plans for you. You should just open up a chain of seafood restaurants called Edelman’s Catch. Just get outta the business now. Boston would love it.”

Edelman added that the Super Bowl victory will really sink in once he gets to Boston for the victory parade to “have a couple of cold ones with the boys.”

The New England Patriots topped the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 34-28.

