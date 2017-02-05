LIVE UPDATES: Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, serves as the host for Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

PATRIOTS, FALCONS SET TO SQUARE OFF IN SUPER BOWL LI

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to square off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, tonight.

The Patriots, champions of the American Football Conference, are in search of their fifth Super Bowl championship in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

However, the Falcons, in the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history and looking for their first NFL Championship.

