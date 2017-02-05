Matt Ryan: Alex Mack's addition was huge to Atlanta Falcons

All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan believes Alex Mack's addition was huge to the Atlanta Falcons' successes on the way to Super Bowl LI. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

The Atlanta Falcons went in search of offensive line help in the offseason, and former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Alex Mack was a priority for the team.



Despite Mack suffering a broken leg midway through the 2014 regular season, the typically durable blocker reclaimed his Pro Bowl form and represented the Browns in the NFL’s all-star game for the third time in his career.



“I think the addition of Alex has been huge,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Obviously, him coming in and solidifying our offensive line, the center position, was really important for us. He has done a great job all season.



“I think, also, the combination of him playing next to Chris Chester and Ryan Schraeder on the right side, who are in their second year playing next to each other, and then, on our left side, Andy Levitre and Jake Matthews. I think the continuity on those two outside positions, and then, adding a great player like Alex has led to a lot of really productive play for us from the offensive line.”



When the Browns selected him with their first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft after trading back multiple times, then-coach Eric Mangini sighted Mack’s intelligence as the chief reason why he would be a successful interior lineman at the NFL level.



Despite early struggles in practice, Mack quickly became a key component of the Browns’ offensive line.



And his intelligence was quickly appreciated by the Falcons when they got on the field for their offseason workouts last April.



“Alex is really smart, one of the smartest players I've been around,” Ryan said. “(He) prepares so hard during the week. He leaves no stone unturned. He is on top of it. He asks questions nonstop and just wants to have everything kind of ironed out, and then, when he gets to Sunday, he's really relaxed.



“It's an interested disposition that he has. (He's) one during the week of being nonstop, asking questions, getting answers, trying to figure out everything, watching films, and then, when he gets to Sunday, he's very relaxed and very prepared.”



According to Ryan, Mack “always prepares really well for us,” and it has shown in the Falcons’ play on the way to Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, tonight.



The Falcons have scored on their opening drives in the majority of the regular-season games and did so again in a rout of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago.



“It has been important for us,” Mack said. “We have done a great job, really, of starting fast and scoring points. I think it's eight-plus games or so with a touchdown on the first drive. So, I think it speaks to Kyle (Shanahan) doing a great job of putting together some early plays and plans for us, and then, it comes down to guys just going out there and executing, trusting our plan, trusting our preparation and going out and playing well from the start.”



And that past success, as well as the leadership from Mack, has Ryan feeling “really confident” heading into the Super Bowl despite the Patriots’ penchant for stopping prolific offenses on the NFL’s biggest stage.



“I believe in our team,” Ryan said. “I believe in the guys that we have. I believe in our coaching staff, and I believe that I'm in a good space to get myself ready to play. I think the combination of those factors make you feel really comfortable.”

