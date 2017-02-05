Matt Ryan makes most of Atlanta Falcons' wealth of talent

Quarterback Matt Ryan made the most of the Atlanta Falcons' wealth of talent on the way to Super Bowl LI. (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is considered one of the best in the National Football League at his position, and he has the hardware to prove it after winning the 2016 Most Valuable Player Award at NFL Honors on Saturday night.



But he was unable to accept the honor because of his preparations for Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium tonight, and Ryan knows he has his teammates to thank for his successes.



“As a quarterback, when you're surrounded by really good players and guys who can make plays at any time, it makes your job a lot easier,” Ryan said. “I'm really fortunate to be surrounded by an awesome supporting cast.



“We've got great wide receivers. We've got two great running backs, and certainly have some tight ends, really good tight ends who can make plays for us. So, I'm really fortunate to be in that position.”



In addition to his teammates, Ryan was quick to credit offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling.



“Kyle has done a great job as offensive coordinator for us this year,” Ryan said. “He has got a really good feel for who our guys are. He has got a really good feel for the defenses we're going against and how our matchups fit against those defenses, and I think he has nailed that all year.”



During the regular season, Ryan completed 373 of his 534 attempts (69.9 percent) for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.



In what turned out to be the first season since his second year in the NFL that Ryan attempted less than 550 passes, he set single-season career highs for yards, touchdowns and the fewest interceptions thrown, and all that was accomplished while taking the second-highest amount of sacks in his nine-year career.



In the postseason, Ryan completed 53 of his 75 attempts (70.7 percent) for 730 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception, which led the Falcons from the No. 2 seed in their conference to the NFC Championship and second-ever Super Bowl berth.



“I think it's just one of those things, as a team, we hit our stride,” Ryan said. “We were young early in the year, but I think our coaching staff did a great job of constantly pushing us to improve. I think the good teams that I've been on in the past are ones that continue to get better throughout the year, and I think that was the case for us this year.”



With all of the individual and team successes for the Falcons this season, they find themselves just one win away from claiming the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title, which would be the ultimate way for him to end a storybook season.



“This is what you dream about as a kid is playing in a game, playing in this game and winning this game,” Ryan said. “That's where your thoughts are when you're in your backyard and you're 10 years old and playing with your brothers. That's where it was for me.



“As I've gotten further along in my career -- a few more gray hairs or whatever -- I think that you learn what works best for you at handling big situations, and for me, I feel like my preparation during the week, the way that I prepare, the process that I have allows me to be comfortable in big situations and to just do the things that you've prepared yourself to do. And I feel like that's going to help us out on Sunday.”

