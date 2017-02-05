New England Patriots are Super Bowl Champions

The New England Patriots launched a monumental fourth-quarter comeback and won Super Bowl LI in overtime at NRG Stadium Sunday night. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

Quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were down by 25 points, but certainly were not out, and they fought their way to a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday night.

Brady engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive that running back James White finished off with a one-yard touchdown run around right end with 11:02 remaining in the overtime session.

Brady completed 43 of his 62 attempts for 466 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which the Falcons returned 82 yards for a touchdown.

With the Patriots trailing by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, Brady completed 16 of his 21 throws for 196 yards and one touchdown in the final 15 minutes of regulation. In the extra session, Brady completed five of his six throws for 50 yards.

Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to come back from a 19-plus point deficit to win in the postseason. Prior to Super Bowl LI, the first to go to overtime, teams with such three-score leads were 93-0.

The Patriots did not find the end zone in the first half of Super Bowl LI, but they finally broke through against the Atlanta defense late in the third quarter.

Facing a second and goal from the Atlanta five-yard line, Brady slipped a short pass to the left side of the formation for White, and he dove his way into the end zone for the touchdown with 2:06 to play in the third quarter.

After an Atlanta turnover on a strip sack of quarterback Matt Ryan, the Patriots scored a touchdown when quarterback Tom Brady completed a six-yard pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola with 5:56 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots needed just five plays to travel 25 yards and draw within one score of the Falcons.

White got the Patriots to within two points of the Patriots with a two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, and then, Brady threw a two-point conversion pass to Amendola that made it a tie game, 28-28, with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

The Patriots won the overtime coin toss and never looked back on their way to the championship.

