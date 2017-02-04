New England Patriots' Bill Belichick: I'm fortunate to be Tom Brady's coach

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick feels "fortunate" to mentor quarterback Tom Brady. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

When Bill Belichick took over as coach of the New England Patriots prior to the 2000 season, he did so with a fan favorite firmly entrenched at the quarterback position in Drew Bledsoe, but fate had a funny way of working out.



In his second year with the Patriots, Belichick watched Bledsoe get seriously hurt along the sideline and elected to go with second-year quarterback Tom Brady, and the rest, as they say, is history.



Brady and Belichick will play in their seventh Super Bowl together when the Patriots take the field at NRG Stadium in Houston against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.



“I have been very fortunate to coach Tom,” Belichick said. “Tom is a tremendous player. He is a tremendous competitor. He prepares extremely hard. He comes to work every day and gives his very best effort. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to coach Tom for these years.



Brady came into his 17th professional season having completed 4,953 of his 7,792 pass attempts for 58,028 yards and 428 touchdowns against 150 interceptions, and rushed for another 17 scores.

Despite missing the first four games of the 2016 season because of an NFL-mandated suspension, he had another banner year.



Brady completed 291 of his 432 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns against only two interceptions during the regular season. Then, in two playoff games, Brady completed 50 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns.



“I have a lot of respect for him,” Belichick said. “There is a mutual respect there. We each have a job to do. It is very different. All the jobs are important, but we try to find a way to do our jobs and help the team win the best that we can.



“I think he does a great job of that. That is what I try to do. From that standpoint, we have a great relationship. We both want to win. We both want to do what it takes to win. That is our focus pretty much every game. It is not always the same game plan, but trying to get to the same end point.”



Brady and Belichick won three Super Bowl titles in a four-year span (2001-2004), but lost two hard-fought games to the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. However, the Patriots rekindled that magic in Super Bowl XLIX, when a goal-line interception preserved New England’s fourth NFL title.



“He has had a tremendous career,” Belichick said. “He has had a great year this year. I think Tom’s record and his performance speaks for itself. We have talked about it many times. There are a lot of superlatives. He deserves all of them.”

(© 2017 WKYC)