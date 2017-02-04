New England Patriots' Bill Belichick: Super Bowl trips are always special

Despite a multitude of distractions, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows Super Bowl trips are always special. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been on football’s greatest stage plenty of times before, and yet, even the stoic patriarch of “The Patriot Way” embraces the moment when he guides another team to the Super Bowl.



On Sunday, Belichick and the Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and he took a moment to relish in the atmosphere surrounding the NFL’s annual championship game.



“They are all special,” Belichick said. “They are kind of like your children. You love them all, but they are all different. They are all special. It is a great privilege to be here and represent the AFC in this game. It is where you want to be at the end of the year. We are here this year. We are proud to be here. We are going to compete hard.”



Not typically known for his outgoing personality in the media, even Belichick welcomed the attention that comes with Super Bowl Media Day, now referred to as Opening Night, where reporters from around the world gather to ask thousands of questions, whether they prepare to the upcoming game or not.



“I can’t tell you how much of a highlight it is,” Belichick said. “This is where you want to be at the end of the year. You want to be in this game. You want to be playing for the championship. We are fortunate enough to do that.



“They have a good team. I have a lot of respect for these guys, the players, how hard they work, how competitive they are and this is where we want to be. We are going to enjoy it. We are going to embrace it and we are going to compete on Sunday.”



Although the atmosphere is great to soak up early in the week, there is still the matter of a football game to be played, and Belichick will continue reminding his charges that they are in the Super Bowl because of the good football they have played throughout the season.



And it is that type of play that will be required in order for the Patriots to earn their fifth Super Bowl title in the last 16 years.



“Football is still football,” Belichick said. “There is a lot more to this game with the things that go on, events like this. In the end we try to participate in the things we are required to participate in, but keep our preparation and focus on the task at hand and we are playing a great Atlanta team, so assume they have a lot to work on with them.



“We don’t know them very well. We haven’t played them in a couple years. We tell everybody the same thing. We are coming down here to compete on Sunday and to play our best football game because that is what it will take to win. That is what I tell everybody.”

(© 2017 WKYC)