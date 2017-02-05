New England Patriots QB Tom Brady motivated by teammates, respect

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is motivated by his teammates and the respect that comes with success. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

In 17 years as quarterback for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady has done everything there is to do in the National Football League.



From leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns to winning Most Valuable Player awards and four titles in six previous trips to the Super Bowl, Brady has a resume worthy of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the San Mateo, California, native is not showing signs of slowing down.



“I always have motivation,” Brady said ahead of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. “At different parts, I looked at a lot of the guys that I’ve played with over the years and there was a time when the Patriots weren’t a very good team, and no one gave us a lot of respect. Teammates like Rodney (Harrison) always said, ‘They don’t respect us! They don’t respect us!’



“I think that was always a good metric for us. I think feeling that way and feeling like you need to earn other people’s respect is a great source of motivation for me. I think my main motivation is representing my family, representing my team, representing my teammates, representing our fans. That gets me motivated every week. I want to do great for them. I want to try to go out and win every time we take the field.”



Brady came into his 17th professional season having completed 4,953 of his 7,792 pass attempts for 58,028 yards and 428 touchdowns against 150 interceptions, and rushed for another 17 scores.



Despite missing the first four games of the 2016 season because of an NFL-mandated suspension, he had another banner year.



Brady completed 291 of his 432 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns against only two interceptions during the regular season. Then, in two playoff games, Brady completed 50 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns.



“I think as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to taking good care of myself,” Brady said when asked how much longer he will play. “I've got a good routine. It has gotten better as the years have gone on. You (Willie McGinest) taught me. 2004, you said, 'This is what you've got to do,' and I listened.



“It’s nice to feel better as the season goes. To be an older player and have the mental experience, and then, to also feel great physically, I think it’s a great benefit for me. Hopefully, I can keep going. I don’t see any end in sight.”



Brady and head coach Bill Belichick won three Super Bowl titles in a four-year span (2001-2004), but lost two hard-fought championship games to the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. However, the Patriots rekindled that magic in Super Bowl XLIX, when a goal-line interception preserved New England’s fourth NFL title.



And the successful quarterback-coach combination has the opportunity to win an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl championship when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI tonight.



“It just means I’ve been a part of some really great teams, and this team is trying to be one of those really great teams that finishes a job, not one of those teams that comes up short,” Brady said. “That’s what we have to finish.”

