New England Patriots' Tom Brady looks to finish off emotional year with Super Bowl win

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will forever remember the 2016 season, his 17th in the National Football League, as an emotional one, and not just because it started with a four-game suspension as a result of the Deflategate investigation.



Brady broke down and shed tears during Super Bowl Opening Night when asked about the Patriots’ journey to Super Bowl LI, where they will take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium, and it had more to do with personal struggles than legal matters with the league.



“You just have different things that your family goes through throughout the course of your life,” Brady said. “It has been a challenging year for my family for some personal reasons. It will be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend.”



Due to ill health, Brady’s mother, Galynn, has been unable to travel to see her son do what he does best on Sunday afternoons in the fall, and that is lead the Patriots to victory.



But tonight, when the Patriots take the field against the Falcons in the biggest game of the season, Brady will have the full support of his family.



“My mom and dad, they have been so supportive my entire life, and it is nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud,” Brady said.



“I think there are different emotions every season. My mom hasn’t been to a game this season, and my dad has been to one. It is very atypical. They are going to be here this weekend, which I am excited about, so it will be nice to see everybody. I have a big group coming.”



“It is great. We will be in full force. I had to get a lot of tickets this week. I saw everyone, and they are all excited and gearing up and ready to go. I am excited to see everybody.”



Despite missing the first four games of the 2016 season because of an NFL-mandated suspension, Brady had another banner year.



Brady completed 291 of his 432 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns against only two interceptions during the regular season. Then, in two playoff games, Brady completed 50 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns.



And through it all, Brady has had the full support of the Patriots, particularly owner Robert Kraft.



“I am a long way from home, and when you are all the way across the country and don’t have any family --we have been through a lot of ups and downs together and through a lot of challenging moments that have brought us closer together,” said Brady, a native of San Mateo, California.



“He has been a second father to me in a lot of ways and given me a lot of advice over the years about a lot of things that only someone like he could speak to and relate to. Whether it has been family situations or friendship situations, career advice, it has all mattered to me.”

