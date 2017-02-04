New England QB Jimmy Garoppolo not concerned with trade rumors

Despite trade rumors continuing to swirl, New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not concerned about what the future holds for next season. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Custom)

As the 2016 NFL season winds down with Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons set for Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, talks have been swirling about the future of quarterback Tom Brady’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo.



With the seemingly ageless Brady setting his sights to continue playing for the foreseeable future, Garoppolo has been the topic of many trade rumors, and the Cleveland Browns are at the forefront of those reports. But the third-year quarterback out of Eastern Illinois is not interested in addressing his future, at least not yet.



“I’m really trying not to,” Garoppolo said of thinking on his future. “Right now, it’s just focusing on the Super Bowl. Biggest game of the year right now and toughest game, too. We’re just trying to go out there and play our best game.



“I haven’t even thought about it to be honest, sorry.”



Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois University, Garoppolo has played in 17 games for the Patriots with the bulk of his work coming in the first two games of the 2016 season when Brady was serving a four-game ban as a result of Deflategate.



Although Garoppolo suffered an injury in the second start, he completed 43 of his 63 attempts (68.3 percent) for 502 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, which gave him a 113.3 quarterback rating.



“Just tried to stay level-headed and everything,” Garoppolo said. “(I) didn’t want to let anything get to my head or anything like that. I’ve got a good support group at home, family, my brothers and everything. They always keep me grounded, so that really helps.



“It is what it is, you know? In this league, you might never get an opportunity. To have an opportunity like that, I mean, you’ve got to be thankful for it and go take advantage of it. You never know if you’re going to get another.”



Like Brian Hoyer before him, Garoppolo was not pressed into service because of the success Brady has reached with the Patriots. And instead of playing right away, Garoppolo counts himself lucky for having mentors like Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to learn from.



And should Garoppolo indeed be traded in the offseason, he will take those lessons with him to his new NFL home.



“The knowledge between the two of them, they’ve been doing it for 17 years in the same offense,” Garoppolo said. “It’s helped me a ton, and it will only help me going forward.”

