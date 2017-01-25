'Patriot Way' pays off with another Super Bowl berth

The much-discussed "Patriot Way" has paid off with another Super Bowl berth for New England. (Photo: David Butler II, Custom)

The New England Patriots are used to doing things a certain way under the direction of head coach Bill Belichick, and there’s no question that it works.

With their 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium Sunday, the Patriots earned their ninth trip to the Super Bowl, and seven of those championship game appearances have come under Belichick’s guidance with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm of the offense.

“We sacrifice a lot to be a part of this team,” special-teams captain Matthew Slater said. “There's a lot demanded of you, a lot of pressure put on you, and there's a price to be paid. We certainly have paid that price.

“For that hard work and dedication to pay off in this moment, it's really gratifying. It really is, but at the same time, a lot of teams work hard. A lot of teams pay that price and aren't as fortunate. We've definitely had some good fortune over the years to be able to sustain that success, and we don't take it for granted because we understand how hard it is.”

In his ninth year out of UCLA, the 6-foot, 205-pound Slater will make his third Super Bowl trip with the Patriots, and he feels the team has had success because of their willingness to do whatever the coaching staff asks of the players.

“When you come here, there are a couple things asked of you,” Slater said. “Number one (is) work hard. Secondly, do your job, and then, number three is trust the process. I think those sound pretty straightforward and basic, but oftentimes, teams are unable to do that.

“They're unable to get everybody to buy in. They're unable to get everybody to do their specific job, and I think what we have here is 60-65 guys who understand what their role is, value their role and they buy into it and they work as hard as they can at their role. When you get that, when you get that buy-in, that consistent buy-in, it oftentimes leads to good things.”

Slater believes getting the buy-in from players has not been as difficult for the Patriots because of the four Vince Lombardi trophies sitting in the executive offices at Gillette Stadium, as well as the expectations of trying to add more hardware to the case.

“We're buying into a coach who understands how to prepare his team, that's going to give his team the best chance to have success if they'll only trust his process,” Slater said. “I think year after year, when we've been able to go out there and put great performances on the field, then, ‘Hey, man, obviously this coach knows what he's talking about and knows what he's doing, so we're going to continue to try to heed the coaching and advice that he gives us on a daily basis.’

“You don't want to be the one guy that's not on board with the process. Again, we've been able to have that continuity because our core has been solid -- our ownership, our coach, our quarterback -- and then, we've been able to build around that. We've been fortunate through the Draft to draft high-character guys. I really believe that. You talk about a foundation that was put in place back in 2001, and we've been able to kind of maintain. That's pretty impressive.”

