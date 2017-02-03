Preview some of the top 2017 Super Bowl commercials

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

Can't wait for the Super Bowl? If it's because of the commercials, then this is your spot. Check out some of the top Super Bowl commercial previews below.

Bud Light

Bud Light Icon Spuds MacKenzie returns in the new Super Bowl Ad as a man's best friend to show that it was never about the parties, but friendships made along the way.

Audi

Audi's Super Bowl ad, featuring a man watching her daughter win on the race track, advocates for equal pay.

Honda

Yearbook photos of celebrities such as Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and Magic Johnson come to life in this ad, a celebration of the 20th birthday of the Honda CR-V.

King's Hawaiian

A man trying to stash away his King's Hawaiian rolls chooses a hiding place that isn't as secret as he thinks it is.

Kia

With the help of the new hybrid Kia Niro, actress Melissa McCarthy saves the world.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy's Super Bowl spot stars a man who completely embodies the most fun parts of the Internet.

Budweiser

The story of Adolphus Busch, the German immigrant who co-founded Anheuser-Busch in the 1800s.

Skittles

A teenager trying to get a girl's attention with Skittles unknowingly gets more than he bargained for.

