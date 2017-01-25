Super Bowl berth dream come true for New England's Martellus Bennett

A Super Bowl LI berth is a dream come true for New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett. (Photo: James Lang, Custom)

Prior to his days with the New England Patriots, Martellus Bennett suffered through plenty of losses with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New York Giants, but my, oh my have things changed for the ninth-year tight end.

In his first season with the Patriots, Bennett will get the very opportunity football players of all ages dream of, and that is to play in the Super Bowl, as New England will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI next Sunday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Honestly, over the years, I never really felt like the Super Bowl was a possibility,” Bennett said after the AFC Championship Game. “That’s one of your goals. I was talking to my wife. I'm like, ‘I don't really know how to feel about going into this game.’

“I always dreamed about going to the Super Bowl, but it never really felt like an attainable goal in the past because we lost so many games and we were never really in position. You're just hopeful to go to the playoffs, so this is very special. It's a dream come true.”

With All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve for the bulk of the season, Bennett played a critical role in the Patriots’ offense.

In 16 regular-season games, Bennett turned 55 catches into 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. And while his catch and yardage totals were far from career bests, they helped the Patriots win the AFC East Division and claim the No. 1 spot in the conference playoffs.

During two postseason games, Bennett gained 36 yards on six catches.

“You have these goals all the time individually, but here, it was never really individual goals that I set,” Bennett said. “From the moment I met my teammates, it was all about us and what can we do to get where we're trying to go?

“Everyone here believes. There wasn't a non-believer in this room at any time about going to the Super Bowl or what our goal was from the moment I got here in March or April. That rubs off on you. Iron sharpens iron and attitude is contagious. A winning attitude is contagious. I definitely got infected since I've been here. I've got the winning disease right now, and I'm enjoying this one. I don't need the antidote.”

Ironically enough, Bennett’s first trip to the Super Bowl as a player means a homecoming of sorts.

Bennett and his twin brother, Michael, a defensive lineman with the Seattle Seahawks, grew up in Katy, Texas, before they went on to play college football at Texas A&M.

“I'm sure he'll be in Houston,” Bennett said of his brother. “I think he's going to play in the Pro Bowl, and then, will come out to Houston, our hometown, so it's good because I'm bringing one back for ‘H-Town.’

“That's where it all started and that's where I grew up. That's where I played my first football games and everything. It's great to have the top of the mountain to go back home and show everyone I grew up around what you can do with hard work.”

