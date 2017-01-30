Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Monday

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

#1 – PATRIOTS ARRIVE IN HOUSTON

Over the weekend the Falcons flew into the Bayou City, getting a jump start on the Patriots. Monday the Patriots arrive at Bush Airport at around 3 p.m. The Falcons are scheduled to practice at Rice University’s football facility starting today. The Patriots will use the University of Houston’s facilities.



#2 – SUPER BOWL “OPENING NIGHT”

If you can’t make it to the Super Bowl itself, this is the next best thing and it’s relatively cheap. This is the second year the NFL has offered Super Bowl Opening Night, where fans can get a look at the teams as the players and coaches conduct interviews with the media. Opening Night gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Tickets start at $20 with field level tickets priced at $30. Tap here for more info.

#3 – SUPER BOWL LIVE

Open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Discovery Green. This free family friendly fan fest has plenty of attractions to get you excited for the big game. Tap here for more.

#4 – SUPER BOWL LIVE CONCERTS

Tonight on the main stage we have Nick Gaitan, Sarah Jaffee and Walker Lukens. Tap here for the concert schedule.

#5 – NFL VISITS HOUSTON SCHOOL

Some Texans players will stop by Frank Black Middle School as the NFL presents the school with a grant. 6th grade students completed the physical activity “Play 60 Challenge,” so they get to meet some NFL players and the school gets grant money. Tap here for more on Play 60.

---------

RELATED:

51 free things to do in Houston

Party Guide: Super Bowl LI parties & events

2017 Visitor's Guide to Houston

(© 2017 KHOU)