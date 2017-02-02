Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Thursday

Daya performs with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers onstage during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta. (Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for iHeart)

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

#1 – MORE CELEBS AT THE NFL EXPERIENCE

The NFL Experience is open at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson Autograph Signing, Actress Alyssa Milano Autograph Signing, Houston Texans RB Andre Hall Autograph Signing are all scheduled for today. Tap here for the full list of today’s events.

#2 – CLUB NOMADIC CONCERTS GET UNDERWAY

The portable club called "Club Nomadic" hosts its first Houston shows Thursday night with Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers. As of 8:30 a.m. tickets were still available at Ticketmaster. The price is $100/person for general standing room admission. Remember: A “strictly enforced” dress code policy will be in effect: upscale! No t-shirts, no sneakers. And remember there will be no parking, so plan on using Uber or a Taxi to get there. Tap here for more.

#3 – LEGENDS FOR CHARITY DINNER

This is a fundraiser for St. Jude’s co-chaired by Texans owner Robert Mcnair. It starts at 5 p.m. downtown at the Marriott Marquis. Tap here for more.

#4 – DITKA AND THE JAWS CIGARS WITH THE STARS PARTY

This features Coach Ditka and premium cigars and scotch. Celebs are expected along with a live painting performance. This gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Irish Cowboy in Midtown. More here, tap.

#5 – THE BIG TEXAS PARTY

This event gets underway at 7 p.m. at Silver Street Studios south of The Heights. Footballer DJ Hayden will be one of many at the party. Hayden played for the University of Houston before going pro and playing for the Raiders. Tap here to read more.

