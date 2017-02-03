Super Bowl LI | How WKYC staffers see it

Super Bowl LI is set for Sunday evening in Houston as the Falcons and Patriots vie for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

How do the staffers at WKYC see the game unfolding?

I got predictions from the following WKYC personalities:

Russ Mitchell: Atlanta 38, New England 34

Sara Shookman: Atlanta 30, New England 27

Jim Donovan: New England 28, Atlanta 20

Betsy Kling: New England 27, Atlanta 18 "I expect lots of field goals"

Dave Chudowsky: New England 30, Atlanta 27

Monica Robins: Atlanta 28, New England 21 "Tom Brady's reign ends Sunday"

Tom Meyer: Atlanta 38, New England 31

Carly Flynn Morgan: Atlanta 32, New England 30

Matt Florjancic: New England 28, Atlanta 20

Stephanie Metzger: New England 34, Atlanta 17

Denise Polverine: New England 28, Atlanta 21

Kim Wendel: Atlanta 38, New England 34

Randy White: New England 28, Atlanta 17

Mike Leonard: New England 31, Atlanta 26

From Danielle Serino: "No idea on a score, but give me the Patriots."

John Anderson writes me: "I've got Patriots winning 34-24. I want Goodell and Brady on the same stage!"

As far as the rest of the WKYC Morning crew went: Hollie Giangreco, Matt Granite, Lynna Lai, Danielle Wiggins, and Tiffany Tarpley all have the Falcons getting the victory on Sunday.

Will Ujek and Maureen Kyle agree with John and take the Patriots.

And...you can give me New England as well. Belichick and Brady win their fifth Super Bowl together with a 31-21 win over the Falcons.

