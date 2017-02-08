Taylor Gabriel feels Atlanta Falcons need to stick together to get past Super Bowl loss

Young wide receiver Taylor Gabriel feels the Atlanta Falcons need to stick together to get past their Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Custom)

The Atlanta Falcons got to Super Bowl LI by sticking together through the good and the bad times that come along with an NFL season.



And if they hope to get past the sting of the 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium Sunday night, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel feels the Falcons need to rely on the bonds formed on their postseason run, and use it as motivation.



“You just stay together, man, not pointing any fingers and things like that,” Gabriel said. “Just staying together as a unit, as a group, and just backing each other for these next few months, and I’m already ready to get back on the field and get back to it. We have a special group. We have overcome a lot of obstacles all year, so I feel like it won’t be a surprise if you see us again next year.”



With the Patriots trailing by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, quarterback Tom Brady completed 16 of his 21 throws for 196 yards and one touchdown in the final 15 minutes of regulation. In the extra session, Brady completed five of his six throws for 50 yards.



The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to come back from a 19-plus point deficit to win in the postseason. Prior to Super Bowl LI, the first to go to overtime, teams with such three-score leads were 93-0.



“It hurts, man,” Gabriel said. “It hurts to come this far with your brothers and two weeks of just grinding, trying to be perfect and perfection and things like that. To come up short like that man, it hurts. I’m at a loss for words right now just because I can’t believe it.



“I was thinking what anyone would be thinking -- we had the game. But at the same time, it’s Tom Brady. If you give him chances to come back and win the game, he’s going to do that. (Brady) just made great plays, man. He converted on third downs and things like that. I have to tip my hat out to those guys. Those guys played well.”



Knowing the positive mentality instilled within the team from head coach Dan Quinn, Gabriel is confident the team can get through the sting of the loss and regroup in two months for the start of the offseason program.



“It’ll just bring us closer,” Gabriel said. “We came this far as brothers and we gave blood, sweat and tears throughout the year. We had a great year and to come up short like that, it hurts. At the same time, what DQ said, ‘It just does nothing but bring us closer.’”

