Taylor Gabriel's rollercoaster season peaks with Super Bowl appearance

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Taylor Gabriel rode the rollercoaster of emotions this season on the way to Super Bowl LI with the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Custom)

Six months ago, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Taylor Gabriel was at home after being released following a competitive training camp with Andrew Hawkins not knowing what the future may hold for him in the National Football League.



But fortunately for Gabriel, the phone rang and the Atlanta Falcons were on the other end.



Gabriel emerged as a solid playmaker behind Atlanta’s first wave of star offensive players, and their unique combination of skills have led the Falcons to Super Bowl XLI, where they will take on the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday.



“No, man, I didn’t think I’d be going from being cut to playing in the Super Bowl,” Gabriel said earlier this week. “How many people can make that up? It’s like a fairy tale or something.



“You have negative thoughts because you’re cut. You don’t know what you’re going to do, but that’s one thing about faith. You have to keep your faith in God, and you have to just let Him lead you. Let go of worry or let go of the little things that are kind of bugging you and just let Him lead you. I feel like I did that the right way and I’m in the Super Bowl.”



During his first season with the Browns in 2014, where he was coached by the same offensive coordinator he has with the Falcons, Kyle Shanahan, Gabriel turned 36 catches into 621 yards, including a 70-yard catch, and one touchdown.



However, with the Browns’ quarterback situation in a state of flux because of off-the-field issues and injuries, Gabriel’s productivity suffered, and he gained only 241 yards in 13 games in 2015.



“You’re always surprised because you’re a competitor, man,” Gabriel said. “When you get cut, you want to know why. You want to know how, and you want to look at the other people and see if they’re better than you. So you always have to just evaluate yourself, man, and see what you have going on. I came to the Falcons hungry, man, and ready to prove everybody wrong on what happened.”



After being picked up by the Falcons, Gabriel emerged as a playmaker once again, turning his 35 catches into 579 yards and matched a team high with six touchdowns, including a 76-yard score, during the regular season. He added another 95 yards on six catches in two postseason games.



Gabriel’s six regular-season touchdowns matched the production of Pro Bowl pass catcher Julio Jones.



“Just opportunity, man,” Gabriel said. “I’ve been given more opportunity just to take advantage of those opportunities. That’s why I’m here today, man, with the Atlanta Falcons, to have this opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.



“I actually had more receiving yards in Cleveland my rookie year. It was just more opportunities, man. I got more opportunities here, and I took advantage of it, so I feel like it really wasn’t a difference between what I was doing in Cleveland and here.”



Despite going through a rollercoaster season from the league’s worst team to the NFC Champion Falcons, Gabriel still carries a proverbial chip on his shoulder and is ready to showcase his skills even more in the Super Bowl.



“You’ve always got to carry that chip on your shoulder because that’s why I feel like you take advantage of those opportunities,” Gabriel said. “When those opportunities are there, you take advantage of it, not to just prove people wrong, but just prove it to yourself that you can be great and you can do things that people say that you can't do.”

