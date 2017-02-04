Teammates, opponents alike believe Matt Ryan is NFL MVP

Teammates and opponents alike believe Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is this year's NFL MVP. (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has dealt with plenty of questions about his skills and whether he was a franchise-type signal-caller that would lead his team to a Super Bowl championship.



And now, Ryan has a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong and answer all questions on the NFL’s biggest stage, as the Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday.



“Matt is an incredible quarterback,” Falcons defensive lineman Dwight Freeney said. “I have been saying it all year. The year that he is having this year is as good as any year that I have seen Peyton (Manning) have, Philip Rivers have -- any of those great quarterbacks I have been around.



“I hope that he gets what he deserves this year based on this year. He’s having an amazing year. He broke an NFL record as a quarterback. Whenever you can break an NFL record as a quarterback, with as many great quarterbacks that have played in this game, you are accomplishing something.”



During the regular season, Ryan completed 373 of his 534 attempts (69.9 percent) for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.



In what turned out to be the first season since his second year in the NFL that Ryan attempted less than 550 passes, he set single-season career highs for yards, touchdowns and the fewest interceptions thrown, and all that was accomplished while taking the second-highest amount of sacks in his nine-year career.



“In a lot of ways, I feel fortunate to be a late-round pick,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said of Ryan, a top-five pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. “That first year when I was with our team, I was really under the radar. No one knew anything. I was just trying to work hard to earn a spot. When you’re the first pick overall, that’s a tough journey, and I have a lot of respect for those guys.



“Peyton (Manning) was another one who did that the hard way like that. You can’t do anything wrong, so those guys like Peyton and Matt who have done it at such a great level, and Matt is having an incredible year, obviously, they’re here for a reason. They got great quarterback play, great leadership from him. I’m sure our guys are going to be facing a very stiff test on Sunday.”



In the postseason, Ryan completed 53 of his 75 attempts (70.7 percent) for 730 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception, which led the Falcons from the No. 2 seed in their conference to the NFC Championship and second-ever Super Bowl berth.



“Matt is a great quarterback,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He does everything well. He makes all the throws. He is athletic. We saw it last week against Green Bay when he scrambled for 20 yards or whatever it was for a touchdown.



“He can buy some time in the pocket, but he throws deep, throws short, hits receivers on the run so they get a lot of yards after the catch. He has good poise in the pocket. He does a good job on the line of scrimmage getting the offense into the right play based on the defensive look. There really are no weaknesses in his game. He is a tremendous player. He has had a great year.”

