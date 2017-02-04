Ten years after first trip, Dwight Freeney has great appreciation for Super Bowl journey

Ten years after his first trip, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Dwight Freeney has great appreciation for the Super Bowl journey. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Custom)

Ten years ago, Dwight Freeney was a part of a Super Bowl championship victory with the Indianapolis Colts, and since then, he has committed plenty of blood, sweat and tears to getting back to the greatest stage in the National Football League.



One decade and several team changes later, Freeney is back in the biggest game of the season with the Atlanta Falcons, who take on the vaunted New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday. And the 36-year old is embracing the moment on the grandest stage in the NFL.



“You know what, it’s funny because I get to appreciate it so much more because it doesn’t happen often,” Freeney said. “It’s one of those things that just doesn’t happen often. You think you’re going to go all the time once you go the first time.



“In 2006, I was like, ‘Finally. To beat the Patriots back then, we’re going to make it every, single year,’ and it never happened, so now, I guess my elder years are more mature years now. I try to take everything in.



“The moments like this and the moments I go through, I just take a second to really appreciate it, you know? Kind of just like take it all in. Take a deep breath. Don’t just be in the moment and not realize what moment you’re in.”



The No. 11 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft out of Syracuse University, Freeney spent the first 11 years of his professional career with the Colts and made two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI and losing to the New Orleans Saints three years later.



After finishing up his time with the Colts, Freeney moved onto the San Diego Chargers (2013-2014) and Arizona Cardinals (2015) before settling in with the Falcons under the direction of head coach Dan Quinn.



“Atlanta wasn’t even on my radar,” Freeney said. “I didn’t know anything about the NFC South. I was an AFC guy for the most part, so that’s all I knew. When I sat down with them, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see how this goes.’ It’s funny, my mother told me to go with my heart. That’s what she told me, so that was that decision to go with my heart being here.”



Ironically enough, this third trip to the Super Bowl might not have happened if Freeney stuck to his original plan.



Knowing the average NFL career is less than four years, Freeney had the goal of playing 10 seasons, which he accomplished with the Colts. But Freeney gambled on himself and believed he had enough left to help a franchise.



“I keep coming back, keep coming back, but I never envisioned all of this,” Freeney said. “I just wanted to go out and play the best way I could and help out the team however I could. If that’s getting sacks, that’s getting sacks. If that’s helping guys get in the right place for them to make sacks, that’s what it is. I just want to be an impact and play in these moments as often as possible.”

(© 2017 WKYC)