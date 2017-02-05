'The Patriot Way' is about more than just football for Tom Brady

"The Patriot Way" is about more than just football for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

“The Patriot Way.”

It is the term used to describe how the New England Patriots handle their business, build up the organization, construct the roster and approach upcoming games.

But “The Patriot Way” goes beyond football, and after 17 years in New England, which is clear on the other side of the country from his hometown of San Mateo, California, quarterback Tom Brady is the first to trumpet the virtues of being a member of the Patriots.

“I am a long way from home and when you are all the way across the country and don’t have any family --we have been through a lot of ups and downs together and through a lot of challenging moments that have brought us closer together,” Brady said of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Through their 17 years together with the Patriots, Brady and Kraft have built a relationship that goes beyond player-owner, and now, they are part of each other’s extended families.

“He is someone special and he obviously means a lot to me,” Brady said. “He knows how I feel about him, and it is nice to go out there. They provide us with a lot of support and encouragement. He has always opened up his home to me and my family, and we have shared holidays together and a lot of meals and conversations about life.

“That means a lot more at the end of the day. Personal relationships are what life is all about. Football is obviously something that I love, but the relationships of football are what are going to be most gratifying. My relationship with him, my coaches and my teammates, those are the things that after it is all said and done, that is what you have.”

Brady came into his 17th professional season having completed 4,953 of his 7,792 pass attempts for 58,028 yards and 428 touchdowns against 150 interceptions, and rushed for another 17 scores.

Despite missing the first four games of the 2016 season because of an NFL-mandated suspension, Brady had another banner year.

Brady completed 291 of his 432 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns against only two interceptions during the regular season. Then, in two playoff games, Brady completed 50 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

Much like Brady’s relationship with Kraft, he has formed a unique bond with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and the quarterback and coach will be indelibly linked in the annals of football history.

They have teamed up on seven trips to the Super Bowl and have a chance to win an unprecedented fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy when the Patriots take the field against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Super Bowl LI tonight.

“Playing football is so important in my life, and I love to do it,” Brady said. “I know Coach loves to coach, and I love to play, and I love playing for him, and I want to go out and win this game for not only him, but all my coaches, teammates and all our fans. We worked hard to get to this point, and we just have to go finish the job.”

