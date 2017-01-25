Tom Brady, New England Patriots earn shot at redemption in Super Bowl LI

Quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have earned their shot at redemption in Super Bowl LI. (Photo: James Lang, Custom)

The New England Patriots spent much of the last two offseasons dealing with a scandal involving quarterback Tom Brady and the intentional deflating of footballs that ultimately led to a four-game suspension for the four-time Super Bowl champion, as well as other punishments from the NFL office.

But after serving the suspension, Brady led the Patriots to the AFC East Division title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. Then, Brady engineered victories over the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers on the way to the franchise’s ninth Super Bowl appearance.

“That's because of the hard work of a lot of people from my coaches to my teammates to our families that support us,” Brady said following the win. “It takes a lot of people, a lot of hard work and a lot of effort over the course of many months. This didn't start at 6:40 (Sunday night). This thing started in April. It really started before that in free agency.

“It's a lot of hard work. There are only two teams left standing and I'm happy we're one of them. That's what our goal is, and it's nice to be able to achieve that.”

In 12 regular-season games after serving his suspension, Brady completed 291 of his 432 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Brady carried a 112.4 quarterback rating into the postseason.

During his two starts in the playoffs, Brady completed 50 of his 80 throws for 671 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions.

“Every year has its own challenges,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Whatever they are, they are. Every team faces them. Every team has to deal with them. We've dealt with them. Other teams have dealt with them, whatever it happens to be.

“It's a special year because it's a special team and it's a special group in the way they've worked together, but there are always challenges that we'll have to overcome and whatever those are, they are.”

During the course of Sunday’s win over the Steelers, the Patriots’ faithful at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, could be heard chanting taunts at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the man behind Brady’s four-game ban.

They also sung along with a recording of “Livin’ on a Prayer” from Bon Jovi after a touchdown that put the game out of reach.

“I didn't hear that chant,” Brady quipped. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though. That was pretty cool.”

Although it is a unique journey for Brady to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl LI, where they will face off against the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, cornerback Devin McCourty believes the comeback story could have an even greater ending in 11 days.

“I think it's a great story, but I think right now, our focus is to go out to Houston in a couple of weeks and try to win it,” McCourty said. “I think that makes the story even better.”

