Tom Brady: Nobody feels sorry for New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Lombardi Trophy as he rides a duck boat during the Super Bowl LI parade. (Photo: Stew Milne, Custom)

The New England Patriots started the 2016 season in a state of flux when quarterback Tom Brady elected to no longer pursue a legal case against the National Football League and instead, serve his four-game suspension as a result of the Deflategate investigation.



But it ended the way four other seasons have under Coach Bill Belichick’s regime, with a Super Bowl championship after the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit to earn a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday night.



“It was a hell of a football game,” Brady said.



“We’ve done pretty good over the last few years, you know? We were in the AFC Championship last year and won the Super Bowl two years ago, so I don’t think anyone’s feeling bad for the Patriots. I don’t think anyone feels bad for the Patriots.”



In his fifth Super Bowl win, Brady completed 43 of his 62 attempts for 466 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which the Falcons returned 82 yards for a touchdown.



Brady punctuated his fifth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player performance by engineering an eight-play, 75-yard drive that running back James White finished off with a one-yard game-winning touchdown run around right end.



“We played our tails off all season to get to this point, and it’s hard to win a game in the NFL,” Brady said. “And to beat this team and to get down 28-3, it was just a lot of mental toughness by our team and we’re all going to remember this for the rest of our lives.”

With the Patriots trailing by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, Brady completed 16 of his 21 throws for 196 yards and one touchdown in the final 15 minutes of regulation. In the extra session, Brady completed five of his six throws for 50 yards.

“I was thinking that we've just got to score, and then, we scored the touchdown and it was nine (points), and then, we got the turnover,” Brady said. “It’s 28-12, and then, we got to 28-20, and then, 28-28, and then, 34-28. Another play coming down to the end. How about that?”

The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to come back from a 19-plus point deficit to win in the postseason. Prior to Super Bowl LI, the first to go to overtime, teams with such leads were 93-0.



Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl titles.



“They’re all sweet,” Brady said. “They’re all different, and this was just an incredible team, and I’m just happy to be a part of it. It’s just a great group of coaches and teammates, and we overcame a lot of different things, and it’s all worth it.”

