Was Super Bowl LI 'the G.O.A.T'?

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LI, one inescapable fact has occurred to me: We've become a society that loves hyperbole.

Everything we see HAS TO BE THE GREATEST EVER!!!!!

The greatest game ever. The greatest catch ever. The greatest quarterback ever. Or if you're pressed for characters on Twitter, just use a goat emoji. As in GREATEST. OF. ALL.TIME.

Super Bowl LI certainly had a tremendous finish. High drama.

Tom Brady engineering a comeback from 25 points down, capped off by the first overtime in Super Bowl history, to win the Patriots' fifth Lombardi Trophy.

It had remarkable catches by Julio Jones and Julian Edelman.

Play calls that will be second-guessed all off-season.

But the best Super Bowl ever? Not so much.

To me, when you label a game as best of the best, it should be for more than one quarter.

Atlanta was up 21-3 at the half, and led 28-3 midway through the third quarter.

At that point, I tweeted the following:

It's just about that time for New England pic.twitter.com/QXaObPv6Xp — Dave DeNatale (@dinocleveland) February 6, 2017

I actually entertained the thought of leaving the party I was at in the fourth quarter. Clearly, it was good that I didn't.

So if you want to call the fourth quarter, the GREATEST QUARTER IN SUPER BOWL HISTORY, I'm fine with that.

But it wasn't the greatest game ever.

I've watched 35 of the 51 Super Bowls that have been played (first one was XVI) and if I had to rank the best that I've seen, it would probably be something like this:

1. Super Bowl XXV NY Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19: Norwood's wide right kick denies Buffalo their best shot at a Super Bowl crown. You had Belichick's defense and O.J. Anderson against Jim Kelly's K-Gun offense.

2. Super Bowl XLII Giants 17, New England Patriots 14: You'd think I was a Giant fan putting them 1-2 on this list. They denied Brady-Belichick perfection thanks to a tremendous defense, Eli Manning's cool, and David Tyree's remarkable catch.

3. Super Bowl XXIII San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16: Apologies to my friends that are Bengal fans. Montana's amazing game-winning drive let Bill Walsh retire from the NFL in style.

4. Super Bowl XXXIV St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16: I was a big fan of "The Greatest Show on Turf," but also a big fan of Eddie George. I still can't believe how close Kevin Dyson was to forcing overtime. Nice hit Mike Jones.

5. Super Bowl XLIX New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24: Just give the ball to Beast Mode, Seattle.

And I'd argue that Denver-Green Bay, New England-St. Louis, and New England-Carolina were as good, if not better, than last night's contest.

So if you want to use a goat emoji to describe Super Bowl LI, use it for Tom Brady. The discussion is pretty much over as to who is the best quarterback ever. That's not hyperbole. The man has five rings, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and ranks near or at the top in just about every passing statistic in NFL history.

Or use it for Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta's offensive coordinator who opted to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter once the Falcons were in field goal range up eight. Not one of his better decisions.

But keep the goat in the barn when you talk about Super Bowl LI being the GREATEST OF ALL TIME.

