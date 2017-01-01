Square Talk | Mike Parks
HEADLINES
Updated 7:02 AM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Ways-To-Save
Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals!Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals! Super Bowl LI 2017 pizza, food and TV deals!
- Ways-To-Save
- 2 days ago
- Super Bowl
Super Bowl LI | How WKYC staffers see itSuper Bowl LI | How WKYC staffers see it Who does your favorite WKYC personality think is going to win the Super Bowl? Find out!
- Super Bowl
- 1 day ago
- Entertainment
Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is everythingMelissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is everything
- Entertainment
- 1 hour ago
- Pets
Adopt-A Pet: Meet Ariel!Adopt-A Pet: Meet Ariel! Meet Ariel, a high energy 2-year-old who would be best as the only animal in a home with an experienced dog owner. For information on adopting Ariel, contact the Portage Animal visit portageapl.org or call 330-296-4022.
- Pets
- 50 minutes ago
- Cleveland
Marchers bring teddy bears during march for Alianna DefreezeMarchers bring teddy bears during march for Alianna Defreeze People who attended the march brought teddy bears to leave on porch of home on Fuller Avenue where Alianna's body was found.
- Cleveland
- 3 minutes ago
- Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers withstand late rally for win over New York KnicksCleveland Cavaliers withstand late rally for win over New York Knicks The Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a late fourth-quarter rally for their third win of the season over the New York Knicks Saturday night.
- Cavaliers
- 10 hours ago
- Local
Kent State University responds to Michigan GOP official's tweets, Facebook postsKent State University responds to Michigan GOP official's tweets, Facebook posts A Michigan Republican Party operative is facing backlash this weekend after he suggested on social media that another Kent State might be a solution to ongoing protests around the count
- Local
- 17 hours ago
- Entertainment
'Saturday Night Live' portrays Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper'Saturday Night Live' portrays Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper
- Entertainment
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Family friends help with Alianna's burial via GoFundMe, clarify confusionFamily friends help with Alianna's burial via GoFundMe, clarify confusion A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account for the final services of Alianna DeFreeze.
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Rising
RISING | Corwyn CollierRISING | Corwyn Collier RISING | Corwyn Collier
- Rising
- 3 hours ago
- News
Trayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversaryTrayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversary The parents of slain unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin have written a book recounting his 2012 fatal shooting and their push for justice in his case.
- News
- 13 hours ago
- Local
Christopher Whitaker arraigned in Defreeze murder; $3M bond setChristopher Whitaker arraigned in Defreeze murder; $3M bond set On Friday, Christopher Whittaker, 44, of South Euclid was charged with aggravated murder in the death of Alianna DeFreeze, 14, of Cleveland.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- Super Bowl
Teammates, opponents alike believe Matt Ryan is NFL MVPTeammates, opponents alike believe Matt Ryan is NFL MVP Teammates and opponents alike believe Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is this year's NFL MVP.
- Super Bowl
- 16 hours ago
- Home
USDA removes animal welfare reports from its websiteUSDA removes animal welfare reports from its website The information is used by advocacy groups and other members of the public to look up information on commercial dog and horse breeders, some of whom have had a history of abuse.
- Home
- 15 hours ago
- News
Ohio arms sales up sharply amid talk of rising violenceOhio arms sales up sharply amid talk of rising violence A Thursday regular at Ohio Supply and Tool, John Horne stepped up to the back corner of the hardware store where Kris Gaugler leaned gently on the selling side of a glass case full of handguns.
- News
- 14 hours ago
USA Today Network
-
National-Politics
Vincent Viola withdraws name to serve as Army secretary, reports say
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
National-Politics
Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
-
National-Politics
Iran sanctions: Could new Trump sanctions lead to war?
-
Nation-Now
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visas
-
Money
Trump to dismantle Dodd-Frank Wall Street rules through executive orders
-
Nation-Now
Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo
-
Nation-Now
As concerns mount over LGBT rights, study shows lack of protections
-
Local
Judge: Virginia can join challenge to Trump's travel ban
-
Local
23 mins ago 11:03 a.m.
Local NEO restaurants ramp up for Super Bowl
-
Super Bowl LI preview: Live outside NRG Stadium
-
Forecast
1 hour ago 10:13 a.m.
FORECAST | Super Bowl Sunday - Few Snow Showers
-
What to expect from this year's Super Bowl commercials
-
Local
51 mins ago 10:35 a.m.
Cleveland Police: 6 dead after 27 opiate-related incidents so far this weekend
-
Square-Talk
3 hour ago 8:38 a.m.
Square Talk | Mike Parks
-
Ways-To-Save
52 hour ago 7:02 a.m.
Top 10 Super Bowl 2017 food + TV deals!
-
-
Super Bowl
29 hour ago 6:00 a.m.
Super Bowl LI | How WKYC staffers see it
-
Entertainment
1 hour ago 10:04 a.m.
Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live' is…
-
Adopt-A Pet: Meet Ariel!
-
Cavaliers
11 hour ago 12:43 a.m.
Cleveland Cavaliers withstand late rally for win over New York Knicks
-
Local
17 hour ago 6:25 p.m.
Kent State University responds to Michigan GOP official's tweets, Facebook posts
-
Entertainment
2 hour ago 9:55 a.m.
'Saturday Night Live' portrays Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper
-
Local
18 hour ago 5:20 p.m.
Family friends help with Alianna's burial via GoFundMe, clarify confusion
-
RISING | Corwyn Collier
-
News
14 hour ago 9:53 p.m.
Trayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversary
-
Cleveland
2 mins ago 11:24 a.m.
Marchers bring teddy bears during march for Alianna Defreeze
-
Local
23 hour ago 12:40 p.m.
Christopher Whitaker arraigned in Defreeze murder; $3M bond set
-
Super Bowl
17 hour ago 6:43 p.m.
Teammates, opponents alike believe Matt Ryan is NFL MVP
-
Home
16 hour ago 7:39 p.m.
USDA removes animal welfare reports from its website