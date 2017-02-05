Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 5:07 PM. EST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Kent State Strongsville Police investigate stabbing Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 Whitaker Arraignment Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 LeBron foundation surprises local students Christopher Whitaker charged in teen's murder Victim identified four decades later Arrest Made In Alianna Defreeze's Murder - Tiffany Tarpley Digging into Chris Whitaker's past Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017 More Stories LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in Houston Feb. 4, 2017, 5:08 p.m. FORECAST | Super Bowl Sunday - Few Snow Showers Jan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m. Alex Mack: Atlanta Falcons focus on never letting… Feb. 5, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs