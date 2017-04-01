The Patriots can beat Falcons, but a deer was almost their undoing

PITTSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The New England Patriots Super Bowl LI trophy visited Maine on Saturday....the hard way.

According to Maine State Police, Trooper Maloon responded to a car versus deer accident in Fairfield Saturday morning and got quite the surprise.

Trooper Maloon transported a couple involved in the crash to the Pittsfield Irving to find out during casual conversation; the Lombardi Trophy was in his cruiser.

The man and his wife were transporting the Patriots Super Bowl winning trophy to an event at the Cross Insurance Center when they struck a deer on I-95 Saturday morning.

According to Maine State Police, the trophy is safe and sound.

We are hoping we haven't been duped on April Fools.

