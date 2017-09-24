Willoughby's Kareem Hunt continues to find success in rookie season with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the second quarter at StubHub Center. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez, Custom)

Former Willoughby South High School standout Kareem Hunt continues to find success rushing the ball for the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie season in the National Football League.

In Sunday’s 24-10 Chiefs win at the Los Angeles Chargers, Hunt rushed for a career-best 172 yards and one touchdown, a 69-yard score, on 17 carries, caught an 11-yard pass and surpassed the 100-yard mark for the second time in just three career games out of the University of Toledo.

With the Chiefs (3-0) clinging to a one-touchdown lead in a scoreless second half, Hunt took a handoff from quarterback Alex Smith behind right guard, cut from the right hash mark to the left and sprinted through the Chargers’ secondary and down the sideline for the 69-yard score.

Hunt has had a run of at least 50 yards in each of his first three games, and his three longest touchdowns have gone for 53 and 69 yards on the ground and 78 through the air.

Pressed into a starting role as a rookie because of injuries to those ahead of him on the depth chart, Hunt has rushed for an NFL-leading 401 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries and turned nine catches into 137 yards and two scores.

Hunt averaged 8.5 yards per carry in the first three games of the season.

In front of a national-television audience on September 8, Hunt shined in his NFL debut, and on the strength of his three-touchdown performance, the Chiefs earned a 42-27 upset win over the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Combined between rushing attempts and catches, Hunt turned 22 touches into 246 yards and three touchdowns after taking over the starting duties following Spencer Ware’s season-ending injury during the third week of the preseason.

On 17 carries against the Patriots, Hunt gained 148 yards and scored one touchdown with a long run of 58 yards. Additionally, Hunt turned five catches into 98 yards and two scores, including a 78-yard touchdown reception.

Hunt rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and 28 yards on three catches in a 27-20 Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in his first regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium.

© 2017 WKYC-TV