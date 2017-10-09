Y.A. Tittle, Hall of Fame quarterback, dies at 90

Y.A. Tittle, the prolific Hall of Fame quarterback who powered the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, died Sunday. He was 90.

LSU, his alma mater, confirmed the news on Monday.

Tittle played 17 pro seasons, starting with the Baltimore Colts of the All-American Football Conference. In the NFL, he played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, whom he helped lead to three straight division titles.

He was named the NFL MVP twice and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Tittle still is tied with seven other players for the most touchdown passes in a single game in NFL history. He tied the mark in a 1962 game against the Washington Redskins.

