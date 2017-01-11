WKYC
Zeke's mom tweets perfect reaction to son's fender bender

Landon Haaf, WFAA 11:24 AM. EST January 11, 2017

When the words “Ezekiel Elliott” and “car crash” are seen in the same sentence, it’s going to cause a stir on social media -- no matter how minor the crash is.

And Elliott’s accident near the Cowboys practice facility Wednesday morning was, indeed, minor. He wasn’t hurt.

The rookie running back did his best to calm everyone down, telling the Twitterverse that he had “been in bigger collisions. Lol.”

But there’s nothing like a mother’s wisdom to assure everyone that things are OK. And that’s what Momma Elliott did shortly after the accident.

“Someone once t-boned me when [Zeke] was 7,” Dawn Elliott tweeted. “He grabbed his helmet & pads... jumped outta my car and ran to football practice. He's a tough kid!”

Of course, the GIF game was strong in response to the minor wreck.

(© 2017 WFAA)


