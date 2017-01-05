Brandon Dubinsky continues to be emotional leader for Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) fight during the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Russell LaBounty, Custom)

Brandon Dubinsky may not have a captain’s “C” sown into his sweater, but he very much remains an emotional leader for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and if he has to drop the gloves and fight to prove, well, that’s just what has to be done.



On a team full of young players, Dubinsky has proven time and again that he is willing to fight to protect himself and his teammates, and fight he did against left winger Patrick Maroon midway through the Blue Jackets’ 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena Tuesday night.



After taking a head-high check from Maroon, Dubinsky exchanged several punches before being thrown down to the ice.



“I think it’s just good,” Columbus captain Nick Foligno said. “I actually didn’t see what happened until after, but he’s going to stand up for himself, and I think he just felt like it was the time to make a statement.



“We weren’t really…we were kind of in-between at that point, and I thought that was a real good play by him just to do what he could do. I think it got a lot of guys going, got a lot of guys in the game. It’s just hard to lose a guy like that who plays big minutes for you, but when he can do it, it pads the team.”



And lift the team it did.



With Dubinsky, one of the “quarterbacks” of the Blue Jackets’ power-play lines, serving a five-minute fighting major in the penalty box, center William Karlsson jumped in on the man advantage and responded by scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal.



With 27 wins through the first three months of the season, the Blue Jackets are off to their best start in franchise history, and own not only the best record, but also, the highest points total (58) in the NHL. Currently, the Blue Jackets have a three-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings.



Although the Blue Jackets are one win away from equaling the NHL record of 17 consecutive victories, set by the Penguins in the 1992-1993 season, Columbus is focusing on doing what is necessary to remain atop the Metropolitan Division.



“I think a fight is a fight,” Foligno said. “I think you just get into one when you’re angry, and I think it’s helped us. I think our team feeds off of that, if anything. I don’t know if they’re planned, but when they happen, it seems to be at a time when our team needs it, or it’s allowed us to get momentum from it, so it’s been a big part of it.”