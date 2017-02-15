Columbus Blue Jackets aim for consistency as regular-season winds down

Captain Nick Foligno and the Columbus Blue Jackets aim for consistency during the stretch run of the regular season as they fight toward their third-ever trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets were the hottest team in the National Hockey League throughout the end of 2016, going undefeated in the month of December and extending a franchise-record winning streak to 16 straight games, one short of the league mark set 25 years ago.

Since then, the Blue Jackets (35-15-5) have struggled with consistency, failing to win more than two games in a row throughout January and the first two weeks of February. However, the Blue Jackets are looking to reverse those fortunes with the remaining four games on their two-week homestand.

“If you look at both games, the execution is a little off, but the effort’s there, and that’s what you ask for,” captain Nick Foligno told BlueJackets.com. “That’s really what puts you in the right direction, and you could see that in our game.

“Our cycling game has gotten a lot better. Our fore-checking has gotten a lot better. We’re playing out of our zone fast, and we’re limiting teams. It’s just the execution part. We’ve kind of handed some goals to teams these last couple games, and that’s an area we’ve got to tighten up in, but overall, you look at the body of work and there’s lots to be excited about. I think we’re trending in the right direction.”





Despite going 4-5-1 over the last 10 games and falling out of first place in the Metropolitan Division, the Blue Jackets are still top three within the standings and are tied with both the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks for the fourth-most points in the entire league.

They are two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the division, and Foligno believes the recent adversity is good for a team with many of its key players in the early stages of their NHL careers.

“You can’t hold their hands too long,” Foligno said. “Let’s find a way through it, and I think some guys have really taken it upon themselves the last week here to find it in themselves, their games and make sure that it’s at the level it needs to be at this time of year. It’s a lot of promise, a lot of excitement, but it’s a big test for us against a good team.”

When the Blue Jackets were in the midst of their 16-game winning streak, it seemed as if every night a different player came through with a game-winning goal or important play at a critical juncture that led to victory.

And it is that kind of balanced effort that Foligno wants the Blue Jackets to get back to with 27 games remaining in the regular season as the franchise goes in search of its third-ever trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“You get a line that’s feeling good and you try to get them out a little more, and it takes away from other lines, but every line’s got to find a way to contribute like we were at the beginning of the year,” Foligno said. “That’s how good teams work, and you’re seeing that.

“I think Wenny (Alexander Wennberg) on our line has come on pretty strong here of late, and Dubi’s (Brandon Dubinsky) line’s done a real good job for us as well. If we get more balanced scoring and more five-on-five play, every line starts to feel more involved and we can get away from the special teams, which usually takes guys out of it.”

