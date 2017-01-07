Columbus Blue Jackets earn trust of coach John Tortorella

During their 16-game winning streak, the Columbus Blue Jackets earned the trust of coach John Tortorella. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets had their franchise-record 16-game winning streak come to an abrupt end in a 5-0 loss to the Washington Capitals at Verizon Center Thursday night, and as such, fell one victory shy of equaling the NHL mark for the most consecutive wins.



But there is no time for the Blue Jackets to sulk about the loss, as they host a pair of Metropolitan Division rivals in the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena tonight and Sunday, respectively.



“I trust the team,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “I think they’ve been honest with their play. I just trust the team. I think they have a dynamic in that room, and we talked about this, ‘Don’t hope you’re going to win. Know you’re going to win.’ And I think we’ve crossed that bridge.



“We know we’re a good hockey club, and one game is not going to deter how we feel about ourselves. We’ve got a couple tough ones coming up here with the Rangers and with Philly. It’s an unforgiving league, and you can’t worry about what just happened. We’ve got to move by this one right away.”



Not one for postgame speeches, regardless of the outcome, Tortorella went into the dressing room and spoke with the players to let them know that despite the loss, they should maintain a sense of pride in the winning streak and use it as a springboard into the second half of the regular season.



“I would be remised if I didn’t,” Tortorella said. “That was one hell of a run by a hockey team. They should feel really good about it. Quite honestly, the first 30 minutes, I thought we were a good hockey club. We played well. We couldn’t find a way on (Braden) Holtby. He made some great saves at key times, and then, we kind of lost ourselves, but I’m proud of the team. We’re a good hockey team.”



Although the Blue Jackets had their winning streak snapped at Washington, they still enjoy a three-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings. At 27-6-4, they are tied with the Rangers for the most wins this season and own one of the NHL’s best winning percentages.



However, Tortorella knows for that winning streak to mean something, the Blue Jackets have to find a way to make the postseason for only the third time in franchise history.



“We have got to keep on playing,” Tortorella said. “We’re going to start playing in our division, probably the toughest division in hockey right now, playing a number of games there, and we have a number of games to go to really define who we are, but I’m pleased the way they have handled the past, especially the past week where it really got focused. It was a good experience for our team.



“I don’t think there’s anything like mid-April, the scrutiny and what the hockey is. I hope we can hold our water and find our way to maybe get a chance to play in the playoffs. It’s a really young group. I want them to experience that.



“That’s why you play, not this monotony of such a long year. I know you have to go through it, and you have to find ways to grind through it. I think that’s going to help you come the end of the year. We’re going to go to the next day and take care of our business.”