Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) as he controls the puck in the second period at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won, 2-1, in overtime. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs might be two months away for the National Hockey League’s best teams, but the crowds packing into Nationwide Arena in Columbus have brought an intense atmosphere to games, particularly against Metropolitan Division opponents.

And in Friday night’s 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ faithful not only packed the arena, but also, inspired the team as they fought against the defending Stanley Cup champions in what felt as close to a playoff game as a team could play in the regular season.

“It always does against these guys,” said center Brandon Dubinsky, who tallied the game-winning goal in overtime. “They get some fans in the building, and I think our fans, which we love, they get a little territorial and so, the chants start coming a little earlier than they do in other games.

“That amps it up, and then, obviously, being a division team, being so close in the standings, the proximity and everything else about these guys, it makes it always feel that way, have that intensity of almost a playoff game. You’re never going to match that. There’s nothing like playoff hockey, but as far as a regular-season game, it’s definitely amped up.”

The Blue Jackets took a lead over the Penguins when defenseman Ryan Murray chipped in a shot at the 1:33 mark of the second period, and even when Pittsburgh knotted the score at 1-1 less than five minutes later, Columbus kept up the pressure.

The Blue Jackets out-hit the Penguins, 25-16, took just one two-minute minor penalty, had nine takeaways and controlled the tempo of the game in the face-off circle, 41-24.

“We were able to calm things down there after the first period,” Dubinsky said. “We played two really good periods and were able to get it done. Against these guys, it always seems like it takes extra time. The games are always tough and it feels good.”

Although the Blue Jackets (37-15-5) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Penguins heading into today’s game against the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena, Dubinsky sees a team that is learning to finish off opponents, a skill that will help should Columbus qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in franchise history.

“It’s huge,” Dubinsky said. “It’s the mentality we’re going to have. It’s ups and downs. You have to have a thick skin and mental toughness. Listen, the refs are human. They make mistakes. It’s a fast game out there for us, and it’s a fast game for them, so you’re going to have to play through some missed calls.

“In this game, I think it always finds a way to even itself out. We might get one coming down the stretch that we don’t deserve and anything happens. It just is what it is.”

(© 2017 WKYC)