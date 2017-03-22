Columbus Blue Jackets far from done despite clinching playoff berth

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrate a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. (Photo: Ed Mulholland, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have qualified for the postseason for just the third time in the 17-year history of the franchise, but with 11 games left in the regular season, they are far from done competing for more success.

In the midst of their best season ever, the Blue Jackets entered the week tied with the Washington Capitals, a Metropolitan Division foe, for the top spot in the NHL, and are one win away from drawing even once again for the lead in the race for the President’s Cup, given to the team with the most points in the regular season.

“We’re still chasing something,” forward Matt Calvert said. “We want to be at the top of the league. That’s been a goal of ours, kind of all year, but it really came into the forecast as of late, so we’re just going to keep on working hard. I know we’ve got some big games against Washington and Pittsburgh, and the more wins, the better. If we can get home ice throughout the playoffs, it’ll be huge.

“It’s great, but you know, we don’t take our foot off the gas pedal. We’re still chasing the top spot in the league, and that’s something we’re focusing on for the rest of the regular season and try to get as many games as possible in front of our fans.”

Although the Blue Jackets have made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice before, they have done so as the No. 8 seed in 2009 and a wildcard in 2014, meaning their opponents held home-ice advantage in both best-of-seven series.

The Blue Jackets were swept out of their first playoff appearance by the Detroit Red Wings, and then, lost a hotly-contested six-game series to the Pittsburgh Penguins five years later.

“We’ve talked about it for a little bit here, it’s home-ice advantage in the playoffs,” center Brandon Dubinsky said. “Obviously, if you win the President’s Trophy, you get it throughout, no matter who you face. I’ve been in quite a few Game 7s, some on the road and some at home when I was in New York, and the road ones are hard to win.

“You don’t see it a whole lot. I think the home record’s a lot better, so it’s an advantage. You get to start at home, which is big, and put yourself hopefully in a good position, and if it comes to it, you get the extra game at home. Every time you play in front of your fans, we love our fans. We think our fans are the best, so if we get an extra opportunity, we’re certainly going to go for it.”

Knowing there is plenty still to play for, especially with six games against teams currently in the playoff picture, including a home-and-home against the Capitals and a final-week game in Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets are continuing to push themselves through the final two-plus weeks of the regular season.

“It’s just the start for us, the start of our new road,” Calvert said; “We’ve got to finish off the regular season hard and prepare ourselves for playoffs.”

