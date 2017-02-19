Columbus Blue Jackets find communication is key to success (Photos)

The Columbus Blue Jackets found communication was their key to success in Friday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets fought their way to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena Friday night, but it very nearly was a loss because of a turnover early in the extra session.

Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones lost control of the puck against Penguins center Sidney Crosby, but the team got beyond the mistake and won on a goal from center Brandon Dubinsky just 53 seconds later.

“I knew he was right on my back, and I went into panic mode to be honest,” Jones said. “I threw it to nobody there at the start. Nobody was communicating, and it went haywire there for 30 seconds, but Dubi calmed us down. We got back in the zone, and he said, ‘We’ve got to talk here. You’ve got to communicate to us.’ We started playing man-on-man and it calmed down from there.”

Following the turnover, there was a stoppage in play, and Dubinsky, one of the Blue Jackets’ alternate captains, huddled up with Jones and forward Cam Atkinson and expressed the need for communication if Columbus was to find a way to win their second game of the season against the Penguins.

And the conversation worked well enough for both Jones and Atkinson to assist on Dubinsky’s game-winning goal.

“It’s a man-on-man situation, so even if they’re switching, they’re rotating, they’ve got some good players with speed,” Dubinsky said. “You’ve just got to talk it out. I don’t think we were communicating well enough at the start of that overtime, so we turn the puck over.

“Afterwards, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got that guy. You’ve got that guy, and obviously, that leaves Cam behind me with the third guy.’ Communication is tough, and it especially gets a little bit harder when the players start crisscrossing and moving in and out. We were able to get it straightened out and find a way to win a big game.”

With the win over the Penguins, the Blue Jackets pushed their point total to 79 with 25 games left to play in the regular season.

Currently, the Blue Jackets trail the Penguins by a point heading into tonight’s inter-conference matchup against the Nashville Predators, and after a January lull following the snapping of their franchise-record 16-game winning streak, Columbus has begun learning how to finish off opponents during a stretch run toward the postseason.

“It’s huge,” Dubinsky said. “It’s the mentality we’re going to have. It’s ups and downs. You have to have a thick skin and mental toughness.

“In this game, I think it always finds a way to even itself out. We might get one coming down the stretch that we don’t deserve and anything happens. It just is what it is.”

(© 2017 WKYC)