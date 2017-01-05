Columbus Blue Jackets focus on keys to success

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson (7) tips the puck away from Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Russell LaBounty, Custom)

With a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena Tuesday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their franchise-record winning streak to 16 games, which is one off of the National Hockey League’s all-time mark for consecutive victories.



In earning a win over the Oilers (19-13-7), the Blue Jackets (27-5-4) got back to the style of hockey they want to play, aggressive and opportunistic.



“I thought we played a real stiff game away from the puck, single digits in scoring chances for them, I believe, two or three at the end there and probably, a handful before then,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said.



“From a coach’s point of view, and where we have been a little inconsistent, is away from the puck. Other than a few minutes in the second period when I thought we were a little disjointed, I thought we were solid all the way through.”



The Blue Jackets scored twice on the power play against the Oilers, and remain the NHL’s best team on the man advantage, converting 28.3 percent of the time.



“I thought the power play was a big reason for our success,” Tortorella said. “Edmonton had some good sticks. We developed some offense, five on five, but the power play, you can almost sense it a little bit, that they feel like they’re going to score.



“I think our bench feels that, so that gives us some momentum, especially the second one. It springboards us into playing such a solid game. It wasn’t fancy. It wasn’t wide open, but we played a really good game.”



Against the Oilers, the Blue Jackets generated 35 shots, gave up only 22, had 10 takeaways and only three giveaways, all while keeping the penalty minutes down to nine and bringing the physicality by handing out 17 hits.



“It’s who we are if we are going to remain competitive,” Tortorella said. “I think you can get wrapped up in the scoring, and listen, I want our team to score. I think it’s a league starving for scoring. I think it’s great this year.



“A lot more goals are being scored, but when you get to the real stuff if you have an opportunity, that stiffness and that dedication to playing away from the puck, and consistency is important, I thought we had that.”



In addition to the power play, the Blue Jackets have found success in limiting the effectiveness of the opposing team’s best players, like Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who had just three shots on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.



“He’s always been a pass-first kind of guy, but you know when he’s out there, he’s dynamic and he’s a great player, but that’s something we focused on,” Columbus captain Nick Foligno said. “He’s an engine of their team, and a guy that can really create from nothing, so that’s a great stat to keep him like that, and hopefully, that’s a reason why the score was what it was.



“I know we were out there, as a line, against him quite a bit. You want to do a good job for your team and not let them get any five-on-five goals. They got one on us, and then, we wanted to make sure we got that back, so it was good to get that one back.”