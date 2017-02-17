Columbus Blue Jackets hungry to continue winning ways

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks to pass the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets were lauded for their successes during the course of a 16-game winning streak through late November and all of December, but in recent weeks, they have struggled to string together victories.



However, the Blue Jackets (36-15-5) bounced back from a Monday night loss to the New York Rangers with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena, setting up a Metropolitan Division showdown against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Columbus tonight.



“It’s certainly not perfect, but I think we’re attached to the game as far as playing harder,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “Some guys that I thought were struggling in the effort department I think have picked that up.



“We just keep on working. I think what the guys have done is recommit themselves to taking it one day at a time, and just keep on working ourselves through a very tough part of the year, a grinding part of the year and just taking it one day at a time.”



The hard work the Blue Jackets have put in during practice paid off in spades against the upstart Maple Leafs, a young team very much in Columbus’ mold, where inexperienced players at the NHL level are learning on the fly while still in competition for a postseason spot.



The Blue Jackets outshot and out-hit the Maple Leafs for the entire game, and an 18-shot first period quickly led to a 2-0 lead in the first intermission. Then, the Blue Jackets extended the lead out to 4-0 with another two goals in the second period, one of which came on the power play.



“The one we scored on, we shot the puck,” Tortorella said of the power play. “I still think we’re not shooting the puck enough, but we’ve just got to stay out of the way. Lars (assistant coach Brad Larsen) has done a great job with that. I think they have a really good chemistry.”



Although the Blue Jackets held a four-goal lead in the second period, the Maple Leafs responded by scoring twice and cutting the lead in half.



However, the Blue Jackets picked up the intensity, fought through some challenges from Toronto’s go-for-broke late-game mentality and shut down the Maple Leafs’ scoring chances with sound play from goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.



“I thought they just played,” Tortorella said. “I don’t think we have the swagger in the third periods that we had earlier in the year, but I think we’re moving in the right direction. I don’t think there was any panic on the bench. It’s hard. When you have that lead, it’s hard. You’re just a little bit tentative. Instead of making that pinch or trying something aggressively, you’re worried about checking, and the other team doesn’t even care about playing defense.



“It’s hard. It’s hard to defend that because they’re just going. I thought we checked very well after they scored their second goal. Step by step, I think we’re beginning to get ourselves back on track in a lot of situational play within our game.”

