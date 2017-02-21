Columbus Blue Jackets let chance slip away before bye week (Photos)

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) covers the loose puck alongside the net in the third period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets missed a golden opportunity to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division in front of the home fans at Nationwide Arena Sunday night.

A win would have vaulted the Blue Jackets over the Pittsburgh Penguins, whom they defeated in overtime in Columbus Friday night, but despite 38 shots on a rookie goaltender, they came up on the short end of a 4-3 decision against the Nashville Predators.

“I think we gave them a lot of free chances, a lot of breakaways, two-on-ones,” Blue Jackets rookie defenseman Zach Werenski said. “They capitalized on their chances, so it’s really nothing they did special. They played a good, hard game, but I think it was what we did that kind of cost us the game.

“They were playing a quick transition game. They were throwing a lot of fly balls, just skating under it. They played a hard game, so hats off to them, but I think it’s what we did that really cost us that game.”

Although they had leads in shots, face-offs won and did not take a penalty, the Blue Jackets committed four giveaways, which resulted in several odd-man rushes up ice and uncontested shots at point-blank range on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

“When you make mistakes like we did, gave them a couple free ones, it cost us,” left winger Brandon Saad said. “I think that’s more us. That’s a couple mental mistakes that we let guys go and Bob made some great saves for us.

“When you have the momentum, the puck seems to finds you. And when you’re kind of fighting the game, you seem to be chasing it, so when you’re doing that, you’ve got to get back to the basics and back to our team game.”

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella added, “Breakdowns on our side. I thought we had some good minutes. I thought we had some fair minutes. I felt we clawed our way back into it. I think we beat ourselves on a couple plays.”

While the Blue Jackets missed an opportunity to leapfrog the Penguins -- who lost to the Detroit Red Wings, 5-2, on Sunday -- in the Eastern Conference standings, they get the week off before resuming the schedule against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena in Columbus Saturday.

Including the Islanders game, the Blue Jackets play six games in a nine-day span following their hiatus.

“I think we’re climbing the mountain,” Tortorella said. “I thought our transition was good for a lot of the game. We’re heading in the right direction. We need to stay positive here, and when we get back, we have another home game. I just hope we…I just don’t know what’s going to happen after five days in the middle of the year.”

