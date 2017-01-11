Columbus Blue Jackets look to carry momentum onto the road

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to carry momentum onto their three-game road trip. (Photo: James Guillory, Custom)

After a brief two-game slide following a 16-game winning streak, the Columbus Blue Jackets got back to their winning ways with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Sunday night.



And now, the Blue Jackets will venture out on the road for three straight games in the south, starting tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes and a weekend back-to-back in Florida at the Tampa Bay Lightning (Friday) and Florida Panthers (Saturday).



“You want to win at home,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “We want this to be a hard place to come and play in.



“Now, we’re going on the road, and it’s a different mindset where you’re simple and you understand that you’re just going to have to play your game and make sure you stick to it the whole game long and not get caught up in the momentum swings that maybe we’ve gotten caught up in the past couple games, so it’ll be a good test for us.”



Foligno was the one who tallied the Blue Jackets’ game-winning goal when he took a pass from defenseman Seth Jones wristed a shot out of the reach of Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason and into the back of the net.



“It always feels good,” Foligno said. “It feels really good to score for your team, especially in a game where I feel I didn’t really do a whole lot for the team.

“I thought it was one of my poorer games to be honest with you, so to be able to help them in that regard…but it was a great play by Jones. He makes a great play in the defensive zone, skates up and I just yell to him. He sees me and I have a chance to put one back.”



Foligno’s goal came after the Blue Jackets surrendered a 1-0 lead to the Flyers with just 16.5 seconds left in regulation. And that came on the heels of a blown third-period lead in a late loss to the New York Rangers.



“The bench was great,” Foligno said. “I think it says a lot about the growth in the room, and as soon as it happened, we were like, ‘Okay, let’s go win it. Let’s go win it in overtime.’ Calvy (Matt Calvert) tried to win one at the end, so it was nice to be able to get that goal and get that win, and I think the guys are feeling pretty good about it.”



Although Foligno recognized it was not the cleanest win over the Flyers, he felt it was the type of contest that the Blue Jackets needed to get them back focused ahead of the three-game road trip.



“I don’t want to use the word sloppy, but it was kind of just a grinding game against the boards, not much room to skate and move,” Foligno said. “That’s how they play. They’re a physical team, a strong team, and we just kind of had to grind through that, and I thought it was a good test for us to play against a team like that and try and get a win. Hopefully, we can roll from that.”

