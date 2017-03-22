Columbus Blue Jackets prove they can win in variety of ways

Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) scores a penalty shot goal on New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) during the second period at Prudential Center. (Photo: Ed Mulholland, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have won fancy, including a 10-0 offensive domination of the Montreal Canadiens and a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the season, on the way to a franchise-record 16-game winning streak, the second-longest in NHL history.



But the Blue Jackets (47-18-6, 100 points) also know how to win tough, grind-it-out games, just as they did in a 4-1 decision over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday to clinch their third-ever berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.



“It was a weird one, two shorties in the first and two penalty shots called too,” left winger Matt Calvert said. “You don’t really see that.



“It was a weird one, but we found our way through it. We stuck with our structure, and those are hard games to stick with at times, so they worked hard and fought right to the end. I thought we did a great job of keeping them to the outside, and Bob (goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky) made some big saves and got us a win.”

Less than seven minutes into the game, the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead over the Devils when rookie center Lukas Sedlak converted a penalty shot after being taken down on a breakaway while trying to kill a penalty.Sedlak took the puck in the faceoff circle, hustled up the right side of the ice, and then, at the last second, slowed down before rifling a shot past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider’s blocker side and into the back of the net.Just four minutes later, fellow center Boone Jenner controlled a ricochet off the back board and while getting pushed away from the net, smacked the puck into the side of the net for a short-handed goal that gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 advantage.

Late in the third period, Jenner sealed the playoff-clinching win with an empty-net goal.



“He was tenacious and he deserved to score an empty-net goal, to get one of those (with) the amount that he’s done, and really, that’s been pretty consistent all the way through,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said.



The Blue Jackets were not done scoring in unconventional ways, as center Brandon Dubinsky took a penalty shot for injured forward Josh Anderson and wristed it past Schneider for the third goal of the game.



Much like Sedlak, Dubinsky skated up the right side of the rink, alternating forehand and backhand five times before sending the puck into the net on Schneider’s blocker side.



“I’m just happy I scored,” Dubinsky said. “I’m just happy it went into the net because if I missed, the guys would’ve been harassing me and said that Andy would’ve scored that. I don’t know. I was just there. He told me to take the shot.



“I thought through the second period, we really played well. We created a lot, and then, in the third, for the most part, we locked it down, just as we have when we’ve been successful all year, so it was a great game. It was tough on a back-to-back, and afternoon games, you never know what you’re going to get. Guys played hard for two games, and we’re going home happy.”

