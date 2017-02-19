Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) reacts to scoring the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the overtime period at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets won, 2-1, in overtime. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

When the Columbus Blue Jackets were rolling through their 16-game winning streak in late November and all of December, consistency was not a problem, but the journey has been anything but smooth since then for the Eastern Conference upstarts.

But with back-to-back wins over the last week, including Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory over their chief Metropolitan Division rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Blue Jackets (37-15-5) have won three of the last four games and five of the last 10 on their way to 79 points and third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a long year for these guys, and these are the dog days,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “This isn’t a dog day. These are two teams that love playing against each other. It’s pretty competitive. There’s no problem getting up for these games. It’s the grind of it, and when you don’t have the juice behind it, a little extra motivation, that’s the hard part.

“It’s easy for us to say, ‘Well, you should be up all the time.’ I think they play hard. It’s just a certain level of hard when you get into those dog days, and we’re trying to find our way. We’re trying to take it one day at a time. We’re trying to stay off the ice as much as we can so we can stay fresh for the games.”

The Blue Jackets took a lead over the Penguins when defenseman Ryan Murray chipped in a shot at the 1:33 mark of the second period, and even when Pittsburgh knotted the score at 1-1 less than five minutes later, Columbus kept up the pressure.

The Blue Jackets out-hit the Penguins, 25-16, took just one two-minute minor penalty, had nine takeaways and controlled the tempo of the game in the face-off circle, 41-24.

“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Tortorella said. “I thought both teams played hard, played honest. Both teams gave up some pretty good scoring chances along the way. I just thought we stuck with it. The first period was a bit of a struggle for us.”

While the Blue Jackets generated 39 shots against the Penguins because of their offensive efforts, they got plenty of help from defensemen taking active roles inside the blue line, jumping up into the play and putting the puck on net.

Although he failed to score, defenseman Jack Johnson put six shots on goal in 21 minutes of ice time, and that kind of effort did not go unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.

“I think that goes into the energy of the game, our defense being involved,” Tortorella said. “Jack played forward I think, as many times as he was up the ice. There was one shift he just kept going and we thought he was going to change. He decided to keep the puck and go one more time.

“I think that’s an energy, and it’s certainly how you have to play in the league right now. It’s a close checking league. There’s so many people back that you have to try and get that odd man up there, and our guys have done a pretty good job of that.”

Center Brandon Dubinsky added, “When we’re playing well, it’s in units, and our defense is a big part of our offense. We need that in order to win some games here, so it was nice to see Murr (Murray) get one. Our D, when they’re jumping in, they help us out big time.”

