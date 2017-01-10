WKYC
Columbus Blue Jackets to be well represented at NHL All-Star Game

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 12:41 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and defenseman Seth Jones will represent the Columbus Blue Jackets and Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, the National Hockey League announced Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella will coach the Metropolitan Division All-Stars.

Now in his seventh NHL campaign, Bobrovsky earned his second All-Star honor after a stellar opening three months to the season, while Jones, a first-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, is a first-time selection.

In 34 starts for the Blue Jackets, Bobrovsky has stopped 894 of the 960 shots sent in on net. He has a 2.00 goals against average, .931 save percentage and three shutouts over 1,980 minutes of ice time. Bobrovsky holds a 26-6-0-2 record heading into Tuesday night’s game at the Carolina Hurricanes.

The NHL’s Player of the Month for December, Bobrovsky led the Blue Jackets to a perfect 12-0 slate and was in goal for Columbus’ 16-game winning streak, the best in franchise history and second-hottest run in league annals.

In those December games, Bobrovsky allowed just 21 goals on 343 shots, with 322 saves and a .939 save percentage.

In 33 games, Jones has registered seven goals, 11 assists and 18 points.  He has two game-winning goals in overtime and assisted on captain Nick Foligno’s extra-session game winner against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena Sunday night.

Currently, with their 28-7-4 record, the Blue Jackets hold first place in both the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings. Despite two straight losses last week after a 16-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets lead the NHL with 60 points.

Teams are awarded two points for a victory and one for an overtime/shootout loss.

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be played at the home of the Los Angeles Kings, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, January 30 at 3:30 p.m. The NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Saturday night.

In the new format, the Metropolitan Division All-Stars will take on the Atlantic Division’s best in a semifinal competition. The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of the Central Division-Pacific Division contest in an All-Star Final.

The games will consist of two 10-minute halves and feature three-on-three play.

