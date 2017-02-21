Columbus Blue Jackets to use bye week break to rest up for stretch run

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks to pass the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

There is never a bad time for a break in the schedule.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had their struggles since the end of their franchise-record 16-game winning streak throughout late November and all of December, and have not win more than two straight contests since the streak came to an end.

Following Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators, the Blue Jackets began their week-long break ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena.

“It’ll be good just to take our minds off hockey for five days and get ready for the last month and a bit before the real stuff starts, so I think it’ll be good for us to get five days off,” Blue Jackets rookie defenseman Zach Werenski said.

The players plan to use the time away from the team to relax, both mentally and physically, in order to rest up for the stretch run of the regular season, where they hope to be successful enough to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It’s huge,” Werenski said. “I think a lot of guys are just going to hang out and do nothing. We have a lot of back-to-backs, a lot of every other days. I think going into this break, a lot of guys are going to relax and take it easy just knowing what we have ahead of us. I think It’ll be good for a lot of guys.”

Center Brandon Saad added, “Enjoy the rest time. We’re looking to gear up for a nice run ahead of us. For right now though, it’s just enjoy the rest, recharge the batteries, and then, it’s right back to business.

“Right into the home stretch. I think we have one of the last bye weeks in the league, so we’re definitely going to enjoy our time off and relaxation, and then, we’ve got a tough month or so ahead of us before the playoffs.”

Currently, the Blue Jackets are in third place in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division, one point in back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place with 24 games remaining in the regular season for both teams.

When the Blue Jackets return from the break, they will play six games in nine days, including four away from Nationwide Arena and four against teams currently in the mix for the postseason.

“We gave them the message,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “They know what’s ahead of them when they come here. We want them to get away. It’s league mandated. They have their time. They’re going to take their time. We’ve had a meeting and explained to them some of the things we would like them to do.

“We’re not going to be there wherever they go, but we’re going to trust them and that they’ll be ready to play. I trust the team. It’s different for the whole league. This hasn’t been done before in the middle of the year, and you can see how teams have struggled. Hopefully, we’ll try and find a way to scrape away here and get our game back as quickly as possible after the break.”

