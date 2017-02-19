Nick Foligno: Columbus Blue Jackets games have playoff-like feel (Photos)

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and defenseman Kris Letang (58) defend against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are no strangers to playing in front of passionate home crowds, but the fans have ratcheted up the intensity throughout the season, particularly since the start of a franchise-best 16-game winning streak throughout December.

With the Blue Jackets in the thick of a race for a top three spot in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference, the fans have packed into the arena and delivered a true home ice advantage, something that has not gone unnoticed by the players, especially after Friday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It was just a great atmosphere,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “Just seeing our fans, the intensity of the game, it’s two good teams that want these points, and I thought everyone battled and competed. You got the nerves out of us early. I think you could tell we were over-backchecking, overdoing it a little bit in the first, but found a way to get a win against a good team.”





Foligno was with the organization when it last made the playoffs three years ago, and he felt the fans have been at a playoff level as of late.

“Really, every game is going to feel like that going forward,” Foligno said. “Every team is just so desperate for points and you don’t want to be the team that’s lulling right now.

“I thought that was a good win. Give them credit. They were coming in after a pretty physical game and they found a way to play hard. We knew we just had to find our way through this and not let them hang around too much, and we got a great goal by Dubi.”

Although the Blue Jackets (37-15-5) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Penguins heading into today’s game against the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena, center Brandon Dubinsky sees a team that is learning to finish off opponents, a skill that will help should Columbus qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in franchise history.

“The feeling in here is what you look for,” Foligno said. “The results will come because of the way you’re playing, and the feeling in here is we’re playing the right way. You can see it. You can see it in the group, the energy and the intensity.

“That’s what you need to have down the stretch here, and I’m proud of our guys that we found a way to rally through a little bit of a rough patch have put some solid games together, but it’s got to continue.”

