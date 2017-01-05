Nick Foligno: Columbus Blue Jackets learning to handle pressure

Captain Nick Foligno says the Columbus Blue Jackets are learning how to handle pressure by going through a 16-game winning streak. (Photo: Anne-Marie Sorvin, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the midst of a 16-game winning streak that saw them go undefeated throughout the month of December.



And with that success comes the pressure of a potential date with destiny, where the Blue Jackets could equal the National Hockey League record for the most consecutive wins, 17, when they take the ice against the Washington Capitals tonight.



“It’s an opportunity to get it, that’s pretty much all it is,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “It’s an opportunity to be in the record books, but more than that, for us, it’s a great opportunity to play against a good team in Washington.



“They’re a tough team. They play really well at home, and I’m sure they’re going to be licking their chops for when we come in. I’m sure it’ll have a little bit of an atmosphere to the game, but we know we’re in no position to be thinking about that. We’ve got to worry about them, and what they’re going to bring and try to negate it.”



With 27 wins through the first three months of the season, the Blue Jackets are off to their best start in franchise history, and own not only the best record, but also, the highest points total (58) in the NHL. Currently, the Blue Jackets have a three-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings.



Although the Blue Jackets are one win away from equaling the NHL for consecutive victories, set by the Penguins in the 1992-1993 season, Columbus is focusing on doing what is necessary to remain atop the Metropolitan Division.



“It’s obviously been great,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “We can control our hard work, and that’s the most important thing.



“We try to be more fun. We try to work hard, and just don’t think about it. I talk about myself. I try to prepare myself for each game, for each moment, work hard, give my best, and we’ll see what happens.”



More than just winning games, the Blue Jackets are learning how to deal with pressure at the highest levels, with many of their victories coming against the upper-echelon teams in the NHL, which is something Foligno feels will serve the team well in the second half of the season.



“It’s fun,” Foligno said. “It teaches you how to handle pressure in different situations. I don’t think we’re a team that’s ever really had that, that expectation, so it’s nice for guys to learn this early in the season how to handle some of those pressures that you’re maybe going to face in playoffs or whatever down the road. I look at it that way.



“I’m not too worried about what teams are thinking to get motivated. We have our own motivations against every team, but it happens that this is a special one next game, for our fans, for us and for our organization. Let’s not joke. It’s an exciting thing for our organization to be proud of, but again, for us, it’s just another game that we have to try and win.”