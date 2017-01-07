Nick Foligno: Columbus Blue Jackets understand how to handle pressure

Captain Nick Foligno says the Columbus Blue Jackets learned how to handle pressure during their 16-game winning streak. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

The Columbus Blue Jackets may be a young team learning on the job, but they got quite the lesson throughout their 16-game winning streak that bridged the final game of November, all of December and early into January of 2017.



Despite their 16-game winning streak coming to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Washington Capitals at the Verizon Center Thursday, the Blue Jackets took the time to recognize the accomplishment and how it could bode well for the team during the second half of the regular season.



“Sixteen wins is a heck of a lot of wins in this league, and it’s a hard league to win in,” Columbus captain Nick Foligno said. “There’s a lot of pride in this room too, so I think we’re going to treat it like any other game here. When you win, you enjoy it and get ready for the next one. When you lose, you think about it and you get ready for the next one. That’s what we’re doing here.”



The moment was so big that the Blue Jackets’ head coach, John Tortorella, went into the dressing room to remind his players that smashing the franchise record for consecutive wins is something to be embraced, and the loss should be placed in the rearview mirror as quickly as possible.



Reason being, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena in Columbus for a pair of Metropolitan Division games against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers over the weekend.



“He said, ‘Be proud of what we accomplished. Let’s not sulk. This is an unbelievable achievement from this club, especially with where we were a year ago and what everybody expected out of this club. Enjoy it, but let’s get ready to get back to work. This is a good opportunity for us to learn from it and get back,’” Foligno said.



“It’s a great opportunity to play another divisional game on Saturday, and we’re looking forward to that.”



Although the Blue Jackets had their winning streak snapped at Washington, they still enjoy a three-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings. At 27-6-4, they are tied with the Rangers for the most wins this season and own one of the NHL’s best winning percentages.



And in order to stay on top of the division, the Blue Jackets understand they have to take the lessons learned from the streak and apply it to the second half of the regular season as the franchise looks to make the playoffs for just the third time in their history.



“How to carry ourselves through pressure situations, and also, what it feels like to win and expect to win every time you step on the ice,” Foligno said. “I think that’s something that hasn’t been the case here with this team for a long time.



“We’re building that culture, that identity that we talk about, but it’s how we go about our business and how we play the game. That was our bread and butter throughout the whole streak, these 16 games. We just played a consistent game, and it got away from us.”