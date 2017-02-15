Oliver Bjorkstrand hungry to help Columbus Blue Jackets (Photos)

Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) skates against Boston Bruins center Dominic Moore (28) during a preseason hockey game at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has proven himself to be a prolific goal scorer at every level of hockey in which he has competed, everyone except for the National Hockey League that is.

But the goal-scoring forward is aiming to make this call up to the Columbus Blue Jackets from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters a meaningful one, especially after totaling just one assist and six penalty minutes in five games at the NHL level earlier this season.

“If I get in, I’m going to be excited and try to do my best, work hard and make sure that I try and prove that I can be up here, play some good hockey here and help the team win games,” Bjorkstrand told BlueJackets.com Tuesday.

The 21-year old Bjorkstrand, a native of Herning, Denmark, got his latest call up to the Blue Jackets after scoring 14 goals and handing out 12 assists over 37 games for the Monsters, who are five points out of a playoff spot in the AHL.

“When you’re up and down like that, you’ve just got to try and stay positive, and when you go down, you’ve got to have the mindset that you’ve got to work hard, go to the gym, play good games and work hard that way,” said Bjorkstrand, a third-round pick of the Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and last year's MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“When you get the call up, (make sure) you’re ready to go. That’s the mindset I try to have. When you get that call, you’re happy, and hopefully, you get to play.”

During his latest stint with the Monsters, Bjorkstrand not only continued to be a goal scorer, but also, used the time at the minor-league level to improve many aspects of his game, which he hopes to put on display when the Blue Jackets, currently the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division, take the ice tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena.

“I’ve been trying to work on winning battles, being strong with the puck, just overall game getting better,” Bjorkstrand said. “Every game, I try to work on different things and get better that way.

“It’d be fun. There’s a lot of good skaters out there, and it’s a young team. If I get in, I’ll be ready to play. I’ve got to be moving my feet, play smart hockey, good defense, be strong on the puck, all different things, so I’ve just got to be ready for it.”

